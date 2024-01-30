Stellantis India appoints Kumar Priyesh as Brand Director for Jeep

Stellantis India announces the appointment of Kumar Priyesh as the Brand Director for Jeep. A professional with over two decades of expertise in automotive sales, marketing, and network development, Priyesh is set to bring a wealth of experience to further elevate Jeep's position in the Indian market.
Kumar Priyesh has played a pivotal role in steering and implementing effective business strategies, driving growth for leading automotive companies in India. He is an alumni of Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, with a degree in Production Engineering.
Aditya Jairaj, CEO and MD Stellantis India, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the appointment, "We are thrilled to welcome Priyesh to the Jeep India team. His rich experience and strategic acumen will play a pivotal role in propelling the Jeep brand to new heights in the Indian market. We eagerly anticipate his leadership and the transformative impact he will bring to fortify Jeep's presence in the country.”
Kumar Priyesh, the newly appointed Brand Director of Jeep India, shared his excitement about joining the iconic brand, saying, "I am honored to be a part of Jeep India, a brand known for its legacy and commitment to excellence. I look forward to contributing to the brand's growth journey in India, leveraging my experience, and working closely with the team to deliver exceptional products and experiences to our valued customers."