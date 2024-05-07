Steve Priya wins creative mandate of The Sleep Company

Steve Priya, the ad agency launched recently by former Executive Creative Directors at Wunderman Thompson, has announced its first major new business win - The Sleep Company. This account was won following a multi-agency pitch. The account will be handled from the agency’s Mumbai office.
The Sleep Company is now entering a new phase of growth and diversification across Mattresses, Smart Recliner Beds, the newly launched ErgoSmart Chairs and Recliner Sofas. Steve Priya will be responsible for creating integrated marketing solutions across all product categories.
Commenting on the partnership, Ripal Chopda, Chief Marketing Officer, The Sleep Company said, “Steve Priya's innovative creative approach and strategic acumen is what set them apart. Their ideas resonated deeply with us, underscoring a profound alignment of vision and purpose. We look forward to the transformative impact of this partnership, and crafting spectacular work together.”
Priya Pardiwalla & Steve Mathias, Chief Creative Officers and Co-Founders said, “The Sleep Company never sleeps, it’s constantly at work, innovating new designs and products that are all set to disrupt the market. We are excited to partner them in this adventure and are eager to start creating work that’s insightful, unexpected, engaging and stands out in this category.”