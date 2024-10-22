StevePriya secures D'Decor's creative mandate

StevePriya, a creative & content agency, has been awarded the creative mandate for D'Decor Exports and the social media responsibilities for Sansaar, D'Decor’s home decor brand.
The brand has chosen StevePriya to enhance its presence through creative strategies.
Commenting on the partnership, Sanjana Arora, Business Head, Sansaar said, “We are excited to collaborate with StevePriya, whose creative expertise will help us continue to lead the market with innovative ideas and a strong brand presence. This partnership will enable us to tell our story in a more compelling way, both for D'Decor and Sansaar.”
“We are thrilled to partner with D'Decor and Sansaar. While D’Decor is now synonymous with the home decor category, Sansaar is built around sustainability and a conscious mindset.” said Priya Pardiwalla & Steve Mathias, Chief Creative Officers, StevePriya. “We will focus on creating engaging content while deepening the connection with consumers across all platforms.”
The agency will also oversee social media duties for Sansaar, a brand dedicated to sustainable luxury in home decor.