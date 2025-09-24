Straightline Solutions bags mandate for Filmfare Bollywood 2025

Straightline Solutions, an experiential marketing agency, has secured the mandate for Filmfare Bollywood 2025. The mandate win was followed by a competitive multi-agency pitch.
The awards are expected to take place at the EKA Arena, Gujarat, with the agency managing, strategising, and executing the event.
Commenting on the mandate win, Debangshu Dasgupta, Founder and Director, Straightline Solutions, said, “Our relationship with Filmfare spans multiple editions and regional properties, and it has always been a privilege to bring their vision to life. We don’t rest on past laurels, but look at this opportunity as a debutant - to infuse a fresh approach and give the audience an experience they’ve never had before at the Filmfare Awards. We don’t act as just an agency to Filmfare, but as partners who share the common goal of making the property grander while ensuring cost optimisation.”
The agency focuses on delivering brand experiences beyond traditional campaigns. The agency executes large-format live events, integrated storytelling, and digital engagement initiatives, collaborating with brands and cultural institutions.