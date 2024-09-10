Suchismita Ganguli has rejoined McCann Mumbai as Executive Vice President – Account Management. Ganguli brings over 20 years of experience in advertising, client-side marketing, and communications. She posted about the appointment on her Linkedin.
During her previous stint at McCann Worldgroup, Ganguli led the beauty team, global unit and big business relationship for McCann Mumbai as Vice President. Her career includes roles at agencies such as Publicis India. Most recently, she served as Director of Marketing and Communication at The Good Glamm Group.
At The Good Glamm Group, her role encompassed elevating D2C beauty and personal care brands across India.
With an extensive background in brand building and a passion for crafting compelling narratives, Ganguli's expertise lies in marketing communications and digital marketing, honed over a career that spans more than a decade.