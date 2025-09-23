Sujata Appliances appoints Vishal Gupta as Head - BTL & Trade Marketing

Sujata Appliances has announced the appointment of Vishal Gupta as Head - BTL & Trade Marketing for its appliances division.
In his new role, Gupta is expected to lead BTL initiatives and trade marketing strategies across the company’s mixer-grinder portfolio, along with its premium juicer range and an expanding portfolio of small domestic appliances.
Gupta, who brings nearly two decades of experience, has worked across sectors including consumer durables, liquor, FMCG, healthcare, and building products. His career spans leadership roles at Kent RO Systems, HSIL (Hindware), and Lintas, where he handled integrated campaigns for global and Indian brands such as Hitachi, Digio, Fortis, Zee, Vodafone, and Baskin-Robbins.
An alumnus of IIM Kolkata and MICA Ahmedabad, Gupta has led brand growth, trade engagement, and digital transformation initiatives in his previous roles.
His appointment is expected to support the brand in strengthening its market presence and trade networks.