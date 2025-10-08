Sumit Kumar & Kareena Batija win Portfolio Night 2025 in Mumbai & virtual editions

The One Club for Creativity, in partnership with BBDO India, DDB Mudra Group, and TBWA\India, concluded the fourth edition of Portfolio Night 2025, bringing together young creatives and leading industry professionals for an evening of mentorship and networking.
This year’s edition saw over 115 participants from varied creative disciplines, including design, strategy, direction, and content, present their portfolios to 35 senior industry leaders. The event took place virtually on October 6 and in person in Mumbai on October 7.
The Mumbai session began with an address by Josy Paul, Chairperson and CCO of BBDO India, who urged participants to embrace individuality. “We don’t need you to fit in, we need you to stand out. To make us uncomfortable. Challenge us. Shake us. Make us see the world through your eyes. We don’t need replicas of what’s been done. We need sparks. We need your light. We need your truth,” he said.
Sumit Kumar won the top honour at the in-person Mumbai edition, while Kareena Batija was named the winner of the virtual pan-India event. Both will represent India at the global Portfolio Night All-Stars program, where they will collaborate with winners from around the world to work on a live brief from Google, this year’s global sponsor. The program includes mentorship sessions with international creative leaders and will culminate in New York City during Creative Week 2026.
Speaking about the initiative, Rahul Mathew, CCO of DDB Mudra Group, said, “Portfolio evening has been a long-standing partnership between Omnicom and One Club. And it’s a reflection of our belief that talent is the only real asset we have as an industry. We’re always grateful to all the CCOs who turn up every year to support this initiative. This is about us spotting, encouraging and giving the next generation of talent the opportunities or even belief that they deserve.”
Russell Barrett, Chief Creative Experience Officer, TBWA\India, added, “It is always amazing to engage and interact with the next generation of creative talent. In an age of generative AI and mass-produced creativity, Portfolio Night is the best opportunity for us to interact with the raw and pure talent of these young creatives.”