Sun Neo Hindi GEC appoints Madison Media Alpha as its Media Agency on Record

Madison Media Alpha has recently won the Media AOR of Sun Neo Hindi GEC. The Agency has been working for Sun Bangla and Sun Marathi channels under Sun Network.
As the latest launch under the broadcaster Sun TV Network, Sun Neo Hindi GEC is the first Hindi channel under the network, aiming to strengthen its position in the national television landscape.
Speaking on Madison’s appointment, Sun TV Network’s Official Spokesperson, commented, “We are delighted to launch Sun Neo, our flagship Hindi General Entertainment Channel across Hindi-speaking markets. We have been currently partnering with Madison on other channels and look forward to leveraging their expertise to make Sun Neo, a household name across the Hindi heartlands of India”.
“Madison's long-standing association with Sun TV Network is a testament to the strong bond we have developed over time. With Sun Neo Hindi GEC now appointing us as their Agency on Record, we are committed to delivering impactful media solutions that will elevate the brand's awareness in Hindi markets”, said Vishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital & Madison Media Alpha, about the newest association.