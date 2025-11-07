Surya Roshni elevates Parul Phadke as Head of Marketing & Advertising

Surya Roshni has announced the elevation of Parul Phadke as the Head of Marketing and Advertising for its Lighting and Consumer Durables division.
Phadke, who previously served as AGM - Marketing Communication, will now oversee marketing and advertising strategy, focusing on strengthening the company’s brand leadership and driving consumer engagement across India.
Earlier, she held senior marketing roles at ART Housing Finance, Arise India, Donaldson India, and Fun Multiplex (Essel Group), gaining experience in brand management, corporate communication, and large-scale event marketing.
During her tenure, Phadke has contributed to the company’s digital transformation by enhancing its online presence through data-driven insights, social media strategy, and digital advertising. Her integrated approach to traditional and digital channels has helped the company improve its engagement and visibility across markets.
The elevation underscores its focus on strategic leadership and innovation as it enters a new phase of growth.