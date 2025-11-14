SW Growth Labs retains performance marketing mandate for Fujifilm X in India

SW Growth Labs, the media and growth marketing arm of SW Network, has renewed its partnership with Fujifilm X, the professional camera range under Fujifilm. The updated mandate includes continuing to oversee performance marketing and media buying for the brand across India.
According to the companies, the scope of work will focus on campaigns designed to improve website conversions, increase visibility and expand Fujifilm X’s digital presence.
Under the renewed arrangement, SW Growth Labs will expand its data-led marketing approach to support Fujifilm X’s online performance. The strategy will centre on conversion-oriented campaigns, advanced audience segmentation and the use of AI-driven programmatic buying tools.
Raghav Bagai, Co-founder, SW Network, said, “Our partnership with Fujifilm X has been built on trust, collaboration, and continuous results. Fujifilm’s commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver data-driven, performance-led marketing solutions. We’re excited to continue this journey together, driving impactful outcomes and amplifying Fujifilm X’s footprint in India’s growing photography market.”
Nishant Rai, Online Marketing Manager, Fujifilm India, said, “Our collaboration with SW Growth Labs has consistently delivered strong digital results. As we continue to strengthen our online presence and engage with India’s vibrant creator community, we’re confident that SW Growth Labs’ expertise in performance marketing and programmatic strategy will help us reach new milestones for the Fujifilm X brand.”