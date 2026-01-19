SW Network bags digital and creative mandate for MINI India

SW Network has been awarded the digital mandate for MINI India. The agency is expected to handle creative, digital and related services for the automaker, with the account managed by its Delhi team.
Under the mandate, the agency will be responsible for the brand’s digital presence, including creative development and content across platforms. The work will focus on campaigns, product communication and lifestyle-led digital content aimed at engaging audiences online.
Speaking on securing the mandate, Pranav Agarwal, co-founder, SW Network, said, “Partnering with MINI India is a milestone moment for us. MINI is not just a car brand; it’s a global cultural icon, a lifestyle, and a statement in design. Building on this emotional connection and bringing it alive digitally is an exciting responsibility. Our aim is to craft a distinct, witty, and premium digital voice for MINI India while strengthening its creative performance. We are thrilled to collaborate with a brand that thrives on originality and look forward to creating work that moves both the brand and its audience.”
Abhinandan Gopalsetty, Director, MINI India, added, “MINI has always stood for innovation, individuality, and creative expression. As our digital touchpoints continue to expand, we were looking for a partner who understands the brand’s unique spirit and can translate it seamlessly across platforms. SW Network’s strategic depth, creative agility, and strong digital capabilities made it the ideal choice. We are excited to work together on elevating MINI India’s digital footprint and engaging our community in fresh, meaningful ways.”
The partnership will involve close collaboration between the agency and the brand to develop digital communication and creative initiatives across platforms.