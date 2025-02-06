SW Network introduces SW Growth Labs

SW Network has officially announced the launch of SW Growth Labs, its new growth-oriented vertical curated to elevate brands through tailored strategies for robust ROI delivery. SW Growth Labs will provide specialised services in performance marketing, media buying, detailed analytics, search engine optimisation & website development.
For years, SW Network has provided multiple services, from media buying and branding to lead generation and D2C growth. SW Growth Labs will focus on delivering measurable ROI and empowering brands across industries to thrive in an ever-evolving market.
Raghav Bagai, Co-founder of SW Network, spoke on the agency’s holistic vision, “SW Network has always been about offering integrated marketing solutions. With SW Growth Labs, we’re doubling down on performance-driven services, combining them with our legacy of creative media strategies to take our clients’ growth to the next level. This vertical is built to transform ambition into achievement.”
Pranav Agarwal, Co-founder of SW Network, emphasized the evolution of the agency’s offerings, “Our decade-long expertise in media and branding now finds a dedicated home in SW Growth Labs. This isn’t just a new chapter—it’s the next step in our journey to deliver high-impact, ROI-driven campaigns with a focus on D2C, lead generation, and digital excellence. SW Growth Labs represents the synergy between our proven track record and our vision for the future.”
Shlok Hari, Director of SW Growth Labs, outlined the vertical’s purpose, “SW Growth Labs was born from a desire to take what SW Network has mastered and deliver it with greater focus. Whether it’s tactical inventory buying, D2C scaling, marketplace upliftment, or advanced tech and analytics, our vertical is designed to push boundaries while staying true to the values of transparency and innovation.”