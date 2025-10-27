Swati Bhattacharya to exit GCPL’s Lightbox Creative Lab

Swati Bhattacharya, Head of Lightbox Creative Lab at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), will step down from her role effective January 1, 2026.
Confirming her decision, Bhattacharya stated that “the role did not leverage her strengths and objectives.” GCPL disclosed her resignation in a recent regulatory filing.
Lightbox Creative Lab serves as GCPL’s in-house creative agency. Bhattacharya joined the organisation in September 2024. Prior to GCPL, she held the position of Chief Creative Officer at FCB India.
Over her three-decade-long career, Bhattacharya has held senior creative leadership roles at agencies including FCB Ulka, Dentsu India and JWT.