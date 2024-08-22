Swati Bhattacharya joins GCPL’s Lightbox Creative Lab as Global Head

After a brief hiatus of about five months, Swati Bhattacharya, Former Creative Chairperson of FCB India, is set to join Godrej Consumer Products Limited as the Global Head of Lightbox Creative Lab, effective September 1, 2024.
Sharing her excitement, Bhattacharya told Social Samosa, "I am passionate about storytelling and story doing and was aching for more freedom to create, to build, to learn and unlearn, to incubate to experiment. At the Godrej Lighthouse Creative Lab this mindset is intentionally and proactively cultivated. In Nisa and Sudhir, I have two of the greatest collaborators any creative could ask for. This is the most important 'yes' I have said in a long long time."
In her new global role, Bhattacharya will oversee key markets such as Argentina, Africa, Chile, Indonesia, and several others, alongside India.
Bhattacharya graduated in English from Delhi University's Miranda House in 1989 and later pursued Mass Communication at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). After completing her studies, she passed a copy test at Trikaya in Mumbai, where she worked for three months.
Later on, Bhattacharya joined JWT in Delhi as a trainee copywriter. During her more than two-decade tenure at JWT, she worked on numerous brands including ITC, Pepsi, Nestle, and Unilever during her stint there. She has worked on Horlicks for 22 years and seen the brand grow from one bottle to a huge range. She was elevated to the role of National Creative Director in 2012 and left JWT in 2014
Following JWT, Bhattacharya joined Dentsu as Principal Partner to establish Mama Labs. After her time at Dentsu, she pursued her passion for short films and documentaries. In 2016, while serving as a judge for the Clio Awards in Spain, she met FCB Global Chair Susan Credle, who soon offered her the role of Chief Creative Officer at FCB India.
Since joining FCB India in 2016, Bhattacharya's tenure has been marked by significant contributions that have propelled the agency to new heights. She has played a crucial role in shaping the agency's creative reputation, with her keen insights and bold approach to storytelling leaving an indelible mark on the organisation, inspiring creativity and pushing boundaries.
Her passion for creativity shines brightly in two of her most notable campaigns—Sindoor Khela and Out and Proud—both of which won multiple awards on international stages, including Cannes, earning recognition from rooms full of talented people from around the world. Under her leadership, FCB India has won more than 180 awards including 4 Grand Prixs, Glass Lion, Gold Lions, Clio golds, One Show golds and D&AD Yellow Pencil.