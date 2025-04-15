Swiggy launches AI-powered platform for verified professional services

Swiggy Ltd has announced the launch of a new consumer-facing app, Pyng, aimed at offering users access to verified professionals across over 100 service categories.
With the introduction of this app, the company enters the professional services segment, positioning it as a solution for urban users seeking reliable service providers without extensive online searches. The platform uses AI to match users with service professionals, drawing from a curated network of specialists.
The move reflects a broader trend of tech platforms diversifying into local services to meet growing urban demand for convenience-based solutions.
Nandan Reddy, Co-founder and Head of Innovation, said, “As our lives become increasingly fast-paced, the demand for professional assistance, from tax planners and counsellors to yoga trainers, is growing across both personal and professional spheres. With Pyng, we’re offering a reliable, spam-free platform where users can connect with trusted experts. By curating demand for these specialized offerings, Pyng not only empowers individual providers but also brings structure to consumers' latent needs, connecting them with reliable experts who deliver real value.”
Powered by AI, the app is designed to streamline the process of finding verified professionals within a secure, spam-free environment. The platform also includes a money-back guarantee if users do not find the service satisfactory.
AI-driven tools:
AI Search Assistant: Interprets user queries to recommend professionals based on individual needs.
Professionals’ Personal AI Assistant: Allows users to explore services, clarify specific requirements, and receive guidance, without needing to commit to a booking.
Since the launch of its seller app earlier this year, the service has been onboarding professionals across a variety of fields. The platform currently includes over 1,000 individuals from more than 100 specialisations, such as:
- Health & Wellness: Including fitness trainers, yoga instructors, nutritionists, therapists, and pregnancy coaches.
- Finance: Investment consultants, tax planners, and wealth advisors.
- Astrology & Spiritual Services: Tarot readers, numerologists, and energy healers.
- Events & Entertainment: DJs, emcees, wedding and party planners.
- Lifestyle & Travel: Trip planners, makeup artists, and travel advisors.
- Education & Training: Tutors in music, dance, art, and career counselling.
The app is now available to consumers to download both on iOS and Android