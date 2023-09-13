Taboola brings AI advancements to its conversions technology

Taboola announced advancements in its performance advertising-focused bidding technology, called Maximize Conversions.
It is focused on going beyond manual and time-consuming cost-per-click (CPC) bidding strategies, that allows advertisers to specify a budget and have the algorithm automate the CPC bid to drive more conversions.
Maximize Conversions is meant to offer advertisers flexibility for their campaigns.
“We’re taking the guesswork out of CPC bidding, making it so that advertisers can simply share their goals, and our AI takes care of the rest. Our AI is trained on 1st party contextual signals from more than 9,000 publishers and nearly 600M daily active users, giving advertisers using Maximize Conversions a competitive advantage in reaching customers. We’re seeing incredible results from this technology – delivering large amounts of customers, saving costs, time and more. I expect nearly half of our advertisers will adopt this offering in 2024," said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola.