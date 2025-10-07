Taboola introduces Gen AI answer engine DeeperDive in APAC

Taboola has introduced DeeperDive, a generative AI (Gen AI) answer engine, in the APAC region, in partnership with the India Today Group.
The engine is designed to sit directly on publisher websites, allowing readers to ask questions and receive instant answers using content produced by the publisher’s own journalists and editors.
The answer engine draws on years of proprietary, real-time reporting to deliver relevant insights, from election coverage to in-depth analysis of major news stories. It also surfaces additional context and related articles from the same site, enabling a more interactive and informative experience for readers.
Speaking on the launch of the answer engine, Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder of Taboola, said, “India Today Group has already solidified its name as a must-visit destination in India, both domestically and across the Indian diaspora. Their commitment to continually innovating and finding new ways for readers to enjoy their content is noteworthy. DeeperDive is giving the power to join the Gen AI revolution on their own terms, creating richer, more trusted experiences for users and unlocking search-like monetisation opportunities that were previously out of reach.”
Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson & Executive Editor-in-Chief, India Today Group, added, “The India Today Group has always been at the forefront of every wave of change in Indian media. For us, pioneering journalism must always be future-ready, not just keeping pace but leading change. That leadership gives our editorial its credibility, and with AI, we add the power to be faster, more connected, yet firmly rooted in facts. With DeeperDive, we will further strengthen India Today Group’s connection with its readers, offer them richer experiences, and unlock new AI frontiers of engagement and monetisation.”
The launch positions the media conglomerate to provide a more interactive, AI-driven experience while maintaining editorial authority, as publishers increasingly adopt AI tools to engage audiences in the digital landscape.