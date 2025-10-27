Taboola partners with Paramount to launch AI-Led CTV performance Tool

Taboola and Paramount Advertising have announced a strategic partnership to introduce ‘Performance Multiplier’, a Paramount-branded solution designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) extend and measure the impact of their connected TV (CTV) advertising across digital platforms.
According to both companies, the tool aims to demonstrate how television advertising can enhance marketing performance across channels, including search, social media and the open web.
“At Paramount, we are proving that television advertising amplifies marketing results everywhere," said Steve Ellis, Chief Operating Officer at Paramount Advertising. “The Performance Multiplier will show how TV advertising fuels a ripple effect, lifting performance across search, social and the web. Together with Taboola’s extensive reach across thousands of trusted publisher websites and its proven performance marketing expertise, we’ll unlock even more ways to turn viewer attention into measurable action.”
The new feature will be integrated into Paramount Ads Manager, the company’s self-service advertising platform that allows SMBs to access streaming ad inventory at varying budgets. By leveraging Taboola’s Realize AI technology, the platform will enhance its targeting and attribution capabilities, enabling advertisers to extend campaigns from Paramount’s CTV audience to matched and lookalike users across Taboola’s network of over 9,000 publisher partners.
This marks the first deployment of Taboola’s Realize technology by a major streaming provider, and the first rollout of the Performance Multiplier. The companies stated that the initiative is intended to establish a framework for linking TV exposure with measurable outcomes across digital media.
Business outcomes such as sales and leads are among the key performance indicators (KPIs) for evaluating CTV campaigns. The partnership aims to help SMBs assess the effectiveness of television advertising as part of their broader media strategies in a privacy-compliant manner.
Advertisers using Paramount Ads Manager will be able to run campaigns across Taboola’s network, track post-view outcomes such as clicks and sign-ups, and view consolidated performance data within the Ads Manager dashboard.
“Advertisers today want more than reach—they want results,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder of Taboola. “By combining Paramount’s premium CTV environment with Taboola’s scale, this partnership opens a new demand channel for us, and reflects where the industry is heading—connecting TV to performance across the open web.”
The Performance Multiplier is currently in beta testing within Paramount Ads Manager and is expected to become widely available by early 2026.