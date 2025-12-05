Taboola partners with LG Ad Solutions to link CTV ads with digital results

Taboola has announced a partnership with LG Ad Solutions to launch Performance Enhancer, a tool designed to link connected TV (CTV) exposure with measurable digital outcomes.
The product offers a performance-based solution across CTV and other digital channels worldwide, aiming to help advertisers track site visits, conversions and other actions tied to TV campaigns.
Speaking on the collaboration, Serge Matta, president of LG Ad Solutions, said, “This partnership creates a more connected and measurable ecosystem for brands. By extending campaigns beyond the Smart TV into high-quality digital environments, brands can drive more site visits and conversions, optimise toward audiences most likely to act, and validate the real performance impact of their CTV investment. It’s a more efficient, more measurable, and more connected way to plan media.”
The tool combines the advertising platform's audience insights, rooted in first-party ACR data, with the platform’s performance advertising technology and digital inventory. Advertisers will be able to extend campaigns to publisher sites, optimise toward audiences more likely to convert, and attribute online engagement directly to TV exposure. The partnership also aims to streamline cross-platform measurement.
Adam Singolda, CEO of Taboola, said, added, “LG Ad Solutions continues to make its TV screens a destination for meaningful connections between brands and audiences. Their massive footprint, trusted brand, and wealth of free CTV content create a tremendous opportunity for advertisers to reach consumers at scale. Through this partnership, we’re bringing the best of both worlds together, from the top-of-funnel impact of the big screen to the mid- to lower-funnel performance of the open web. Together, we’ll help advertisers drive more value and growth by connecting CTV awareness with measurable outcomes.”