Taboola adds predictive audience tool to its Realize platform

Taboola has introduced a new feature, Predictive Audiences, to its performance marketing platform 'Realize.' The update is aimed at helping advertisers identify high-converting customer segments and scale their performance efforts using data-driven tools.
According to the company, some advertisers using Predictive Audiences have reported up to 270% growth in conversions and a 40% year-over-year increase in spend on the platform, while maintaining stable cost-per-acquisition rates.
Advertisers such as The Motley Fool, QuinStreet, and NerdWallet are among those currently using the tool. Since its limited rollout in February, Taboola reports that weekly spending attributed to the feature has tripled.
The feature uses a combination of first-party conversion data and Taboola’s proprietary audience insights to build AI-based segments. These segments are designed to identify potential users across Taboola’s publisher network who are more likely to convert, extending reach beyond conventional performance channels like search and social.
Realize is positioned as an independent performance platform within Taboola’s broader advertising ecosystem.
Key features
Identifying users likely to take action at scale: Predictive Audiences builds audiences based on actions, such as leads or purchases, and Taboola’s AI uses this to find similar users at scale across our broad network.
More efficient targeting through AI: Advertisers can reach more high-converting users in a reliable, privacy-centric way by combining first-party data with Taboola’s advanced performance AI.
Flexible campaign optimisation: Advertisers can tailor their audience size to strike the right balance between scale and efficiency, aligning with specific campaign goals. For example, they can target a high-performing top percentile of users for higher conversion rates but with limited reach. Alternatively, they can broaden their audience to increase scale, which may come with a lower conversion rate.
Taboola’s Realize platform enables advertisers to access display inventory across its broader network, which includes publishers, mobile applications, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The platform uses an AI-driven engine to optimise campaign performance by identifying high-potential ad placements across this network. According to Taboola, the AI engine leverages data gathered from its direct integrations with publisher websites, which provide contextual signals used in campaign targeting and optimisation.
“By leveraging Predictive Audiences, we’ve unlocked a whole new audience while maintaining a strong CPA, driving meaningful improvements to our overall margin,” said Ajay Bhatia, Marketing Manager for The Motley Fool. “Predictive Audiences have proven instrumental in refining our targeting strategy and maximizing our marketing efficiency. It’s a must-have for any team looking to elevate their campaign performance.”
"The ease of implementation and rapid scalability allowed us to see results almost immediately,” said the marketing team at QuinStreet. “Taboola has become a key partner in helping us reach the right users at the right time, all while maximizing efficiency and growth."
“Predictive Audiences have played a key role in improving our campaign efficiency and optimizing spend. By leveraging data-driven audience selection, Predictive Audiences have helped increase ROAS and CVRs, allowing for more precise targeting and better budget allocation. This approach has also supported scaling efforts, ultimately driving higher-quality leads and improved performance across our campaigns,” said Sammy Linares, Performance Marketing Manager at NerdWallet.
“Realize leverages Taboola’s core strengths — proprietary technology, unique data we have that others don’t, and massive reach across the internet,” said Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola. “With the addition of Predictive Audiences, we are giving advertisers yet another way to connect with consumers, those likely to take action, based on our unique AI and understanding of what drives action across our vast network.”