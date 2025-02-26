Tanmay Prusty joins Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals as CMO

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has appointed Tanmay Prusty as its Chief Marketing Officer, effective February 24, 2025. The company announced the appointment in an exchange filing, stating that Prusty will be designated as senior management personnel.
Prusty brings extensive experience in marketing, having worked with companies such as Tata Consumer Products, Amazon, Reckitt Benckiser, and ITC. He has contributed to brands like Tata Tea, Dettol, and Fiama Di Wills, gaining expertise across sectors including food, personal care, and consumer electronics.
Before joining Crompton, Prusty led the business unit at Capital Foods under Tata Consumer Products, overseeing an ₹800 crore portfolio that included brands like Ching’s Secret and Smith & Jones. He played a key role in integrating Capital Foods into Tata Consumer Products, managing business operations and stakeholder relationships.
His leadership experience and strategic expertise will support the brand’s growth in the consumer electricals market.