Tata Play Binge introduces mobile-only micro-drama section

Tata Play Binge has added a new short-form content category called Shots, featuring mobile-only, vertical micro-dramas.
The new category offers 1-2 minute episodes designed for mobile viewing and aimed at short, frequent watch sessions.
At launch, Shots features micro-dramas across genres, with content from partners including Bullet and STAGE. The catalogue totals over 110 hours of short-format programming, with additional content partners expected to join in the coming months.
The platform is built for vertical viewing and includes features such as scroll-based navigation, auto-play of the next episode and simplified discovery.
Commenting on the launch, Pallavi Puri, Tata Play’s Chief Commercial and Content Officer, said, “Short‑form, vertical storytelling has quickly moved into the mainstream and is now one of the most popular ways people watch content on mobile. As viewers shift toward quicker, more frequent watch sessions, we’ve focused on creating formats that align with these evolving habits. Shots is a natural extension of this, bringing micro‑dramas from multiple partners into one seamless destination. By making quality, mobile‑first stories available at no extra cost, we’re not only supporting evolving viewer habits, but also helping our content partners reach wider audiences through a unified aggregation platform.”
Shots adds a short-form layer to the platform’s existing catalogue of long-form content, which aggregates multiple OTT platforms under a single subscription and interface.