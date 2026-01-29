Tata Play expands regional content to Odia-speaking audiences

Tata Play has expanded its regional content offerings with the launch of Tata Play Odia Manoranjan, a new service aimed at Odia-speaking audiences.
The move is part of its broader strategy to strengthen regional-language programming and cater to viewers outside major metropolitan markets, as the platforms said. The service is powered by Sidharth TV, an Odia-language general entertainment broadcaster, and adds to Tata Play’s existing portfolio of regional services.
Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Play, said, “India’s strongest viewing loyalties are rooted in language and lived culture. Tata Play Odia Manoranjan brings together the many expressions of Odia entertainment from films and Jatras to devotional programming and music into one clearly defined destination. With this launch, Tata Play further elevates its regional content offering by giving Odia audiences a single, definitive home for their stories and traditions.”
Sitaram Agrawalla, Owner & Chairman, Sidharth TV Network, added, “For decades, Odia families have trusted our entertainment platforms for stories that feel like home, and for moments that bring us together. Tata Play Odia Manoranjan builds on this trust by placing a diverse range of Odia films, theatre, devotional music and shows into a single, accessible space. This collaboration isn’t just about wider distribution, it’s about honouring the preferences of Odia viewers with a seamless, ad‑free viewing experience that reflects their language, culture and the way they choose to engage with content.