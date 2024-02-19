Tathagat Jena elevated to Head of Marketing for India and APAC at HMD

Tathagat Jena has been elevated to the position of Head of Marketing, Direct-to-Consumer (DTC), and Online Business for India and the Asia-Pacific region at Human Mobile Devices (HMD), the company behind Nokia phones. Jena, who previously served as the Head of Marketing at HMD Global, announced his new role on LinkedIn. He has been with HMD for nearly two years.
"I'm excited to announce my new role as the Head of Marketing, D2C & Online Business for India & APAC at HMD. Grateful to Ravi Kunwar - VP India and APAC, Emma McDonnell - CHRO, Alain Lejeune - COO, and our chairman Jean-Francois Baril. Looking forward to exploring endless possibilities with HMD's new multi-brand strategy," Jena's LinkedIn post read.
Before joining HMD, Jena held positions at Ogilvy & Mather, Lowe Lintas, Transsion Infinix, Samsung Electronics, and Leo Burnett, among other notable organisations.