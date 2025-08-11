Anirban Mozumdar joins TBWA\India as Chief Strategy Officer

TBWA\India has announced the appointment of Anirban Mozumdar as its Chief Strategy Officer. His experience spans account management, strategic leadership, and entrepreneurship, and he will report to Govind Pandey, CEO, TBWA\India.
At Leo, he led P&G brands, amplifying Tide, across ASEAN. As an entrepreneur, he collaborated with HCLTech and Intuit globally. He also transformed chlorophyll into a full-service consultancy.
Most recently, as Havas India's Chief Strategy Officer, he led brand strategy for clients like Reckitt and Burger King. Inherently aligned with TBWA’s disruptive spirit, Mozumdar is expected to bring a sharp, future-facing lens to brand strategy.
Speaking on Mozumdar's appointment, Govind Pandey, Chief Executive Officer, TBWA\India, said, "Anirban has built brands across categories ranging from consumer electronics and FMCG to industrial products. His diverse experience spanning regional roles for P&G, entrepreneurial brand consulting leadership at Chlorophyll, and work across B2C, B2B and D2C sectors gives him a unique ability to blend data‑driven insight with creative thinking. I’m thrilled to welcome Anirban as our Chief Strategy Officer. His strategic acumen will help TBWA\India push boundaries and deliver disruptive, results-driven work for our clients."
Talking about his new role, Mozumdar said, "To be at The Disruption™ Company at this time when disruption is rife, truly feels like being at the right place at the right time. I am looking forward to building business through brand and purpose, deepening our relationships and bringing my recent experience on technology brands and brand consulting to build a reputation through results."