TBWA\India appoints Rohit Mukherjee as Executive Creative Director

TBWA\India has appointed Rohit Mukherjee as Executive Creative Director for its Gurgaon office. In this role, he is expected to focus on strengthening the agency’s disruption philosophy and driving creative output for clients.
Mukherjee has nearly two decades of experience in advertising. He joins from Dentsu Creative Isobar, where he spent over five years and rose to the position of Group Executive Creative Director. During his tenure, he led integrated and digital-first campaigns for several leading Indian brands.
He has worked with agencies including Publicis, McCann, DDB Mudra, and Bates. Over the years, he has worked on brands such as Airtel, Nestlé, Colgate-Palmolive, Dabur, Diageo, and Kia Motors. He has also worked on Colgate’s ‘Kya Aapke Toothpaste Mein Namak Hai?’ campaign.
Speaking on Mukherjee’s appointment, Russell Barrett, Chief Creative Experience Officer, TBWA\ India, said, “I’m genuinely excited to have Rohit on board and taking charge of the Gurgaon creative product. Rohit is an extremely accomplished creative individual with a great pedigree of ideas and executions across media and categories. Disruption is at the core of the TBWA brand and Rohit is just the right kind of Pirate to lead and inspire the office forward. I look forward to working with Rohit and building an amazing body of work for our clients and brands in Gurgaon.”
Talking about his appointment, said, “In order to create in any field, you need to disrupt. The very fact that for TBWA\, Disruption is its raison d'être, is provocation enough for any creative. Add to that the experiences of people like Russell and Govind! Just to have them as sounding boards for any idea means you’re in good hands. The clients are hungry, the colleagues are restless, and the vibe is warm. I aim to be the ‘agent provocateur’ with digital-first thinking and agile execution.”