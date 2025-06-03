TCL retains Rohit Sharma as brand ambassador for another year

TCL India has announced the continuation of its association with cricketer Rohit Sharma as brand ambassador for a second consecutive year.
The collaboration, facilitated through Rise Worldwide which represents Sharma, aims to build on the brand’s existing marketing efforts in the country. TCL, a multinational consumer electronics firm with a presence in India’s television market, said the renewed partnership aligns with its ongoing outreach initiatives.
Sharma, known for his consistent performances and leadership in international cricket, has been associated with various commercial endorsements across sectors. TCL stated that the campaign will continue to explore themes related to performance and adaptability, while targeting tech-savvy Indian consumers.
The announcement comes at a time when electronics companies are increasingly engaging high-profile athletes to strengthen brand visibility in competitive segments.
Philip Xia, General Manager of TCL India said, “We are thrilled to have Rohit Sharma continue his association with the TCL family for the second year. His consistency, leadership and ability to deliver under pressure perfectly aligns with our brand values. We look forward to inspiring a generation of users to embrace innovation and truly master every moment of their digital lives.”
Commenting on the extension of the relationship, Rohit Sharma said, “I’m happy to continue my partnership with the TCL family. Their commitment to innovation and excellence truly resonates with me. Together, we aim to inspire people to embrace every moment and ‘Master the Moment’ in their own lives.
The renewed endorsement reflects TCL’s ongoing marketing strategy that aligns with its positioning in the technology and lifestyle segment, featuring public figures known for their influence in and beyond their professional fields.