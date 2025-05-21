Teads elevates Sneha Bhaskar to Marketing Director

Teads has promoted Sneha Bhaskar to the role of Marketing Director, following nearly four years of service at the company.
The announcement was made by Bhaskar via LinkedIn, where she acknowledged the support of her colleagues and the opportunities provided to her since the company’s merger. She steps into the new role after serving as Senior Marketing Manager.
Bhaskar joined Teads in July 2021, bringing with her a decade of marketing experience. Prior to Teads, she worked with Accenture as a Marketing Specialist.
With over 15 years in the industry, Bhaskar has worked across digital marketing, mobile and social media strategy, analytics, communications, and brand management. She is known for her strategic approach to driving business growth and brand visibility across sectors.