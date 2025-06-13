Team Pumpkin becomes digital marketing agency for Kickers’ India entry

Kickers, the French lifestyle footwear brand, has announced its entry into the Indian market. As part of its digital strategy in the region, the brand has appointed Team Pumpkin as its integrated digital media agency. The mandate will be executed by the agency’s Kolkata team.
The agency has already developed and launched Kickers’ India website as part of the brand’s initial rollout. Going forward, the agency will focus on expanding Kickers’ digital footprint and brand visibility in India, with an emphasis on Gen Z and millennial audiences.
The strategy includes a mix of performance-driven campaigns and content tailored to Indian cultural contexts, aiming to position the brand within a competitive lifestyle and fashion market.
Jinnah Rafiq, Chairman – Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd, said, "Our commitment has always been to bring iconic, meaningful brands to the Indian market. Kickers is not just a footwear label—it’s a symbol of attitude, identity, and originality. With the right digital force behind it, we’re confident it will strike a powerful chord with India's young consumers."
Dr. N Mohan, Director (Chief Executive, Footwear Business), commented on the collaboration, said, "At Kothari Footwears, we see the entry of Kickers as more than a market expansion, it’s a cultural moment. With Team Pumpkin’s creative prowess and our shared vision for the brand, we aim to build a digital footprint that’s as bold as the Kickers legacy itself."
Manish Ahlawat, Vice President – Kickers South Asia & Middle East, said, "Kickers have always represented individuality and creative expression. As we enter a dynamic and diverse market like India, our approach is rooted in connecting with young audiences through digital-first narratives. We found a strong partner in Team Pumpkin—their strategic clarity and cultural insight stood out."
Rashi Garodia, Business Head – Team Pumpkin, Kolkata, added, "This is an exciting opportunity to shape how an iconic global brand takes root in India. Our team is focused on building a narrative that’s authentic to Kickers’ legacy while staying relevant to the Indian consumers. We’re looking forward to crafting content and campaigns that make a lasting impact."