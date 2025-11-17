Team Pumpkin wins PetFresh Kitchen’s digital mandate

PetFresh Kitchen has appointed Team Pumpkin as its digital and performance marketing partner as the freshly cooked pet food brand expands its outreach across India. The full-service digital agency will oversee performance-led campaigns, paid media, influencer strategy and audience segmentation as part of a mandate to support PetFresh Kitchen’s digital growth.
According to the company, Team Pumpkin will manage PetFresh Kitchen’s digital marketing stack, including campaign execution and conversion optimisation, across major online platforms. The partnership aims to broaden awareness, engagement and customer acquisition for the brand through what the agency describes as community-focused storytelling and data-backed initiatives.
PetFresh Kitchen, which positions itself as a provider of freshly cooked, human-grade meals for pets, says its offerings are prepared daily using real ingredients without preservatives, kibble or artificial fillers. The company states that its meals are vet-approved and delivered directly to customers.
Announcing the collaboration, Daman Singh, Founder of PetFresh Kitchen, said, “At PetFresh, we’ve always believed that pets deserve food that’s made with the same love and quality as the meals we prepare for ourselves. Our collaboration with Team Pumpkin marks a significant step in spreading that belief across India. With their expertise in digital growth and performance marketing, we’re excited to reach more pet parents and help them make the switch to fresh, real food for their pets.”
Commenting on the mandate, Swati Nathani, Co-founder of Team Pumpkin, said: “PetFresh Kitchen is transforming how India’s pet parents think about nutrition, and we’re thrilled to be a part of their journey. Our focus will be on driving measurable growth while strengthening the emotional connection PetFresh shares with its community — through smart, creative, and data-driven marketing.”