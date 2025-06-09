Team Pumpkin secures digital mandate for sports brand YAIT

Team Pumpkin has been appointed to handle digital marketing duties for YAIT, a sports equipment brand. The agency will be responsible for managing the brand’s social media presence and running performance marketing campaigns.
According to the mandate, the agency will develop digital strategies aimed at increasing visibility and engagement across online platforms. The partnership comes as YAIT looks to expand its footprint among sports and fitness audiences through targeted digital outreach.
Puneet Goyal, Founder and Director at YAIT, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are excited to collaborate with Team Pumpkin to expand our reach in the sports equipment market. Their expertise in digital marketing aligns with our vision of promoting pickleball and providing top-notch equipment to players worldwide."
Swati Nathani, Co-founder & Chief Business Officer of Team Pumpkin, commented on the collaboration, "Partnering with YAIT presents an exciting opportunity to apply our digital marketing expertise in the sports industry. We look forward to enhancing YAIT's digital footprint and connecting with pickleball enthusiasts through innovative and engaging campaigns."