Team Pumpkin secures performance marketing mandate for Miniklub

Team Pumpkin, a full-service digital agency, has secured the performance marketing mandate for Miniklub, an Indian brand specialising in apparel and products for toddlers and children.
Under the mandate, the agency will oversee Miniklub’s performance marketing operations, including paid media planning, campaign execution, and conversion rate optimisation. The focus will be on improving customer acquisition and engagement across digital platforms, with the aim of driving traffic and revenue through the brand’s e-commerce channels.
Founded in 2013, Miniklub offers a range of products for children from newborn to eight years old, including clothing, footwear, toys, and baby care items.
Speaking about the collaboration, Anjana Pasi, Managing Director, Miniklub, said, “We are looking forward to partnering with Team Pumpkin to strengthen our digital footprint. Their expertise in performance marketing and data-led strategies aligns well with our vision for growth. We look forward to leveraging their capabilities to scale our brand and reach more parents across India.”
Swati Nathani, Co-founder, Team Pumpkin, added, “Miniklub is a trusted name in the kidswear space, and we are thrilled to be their performance marketing partner. Our focus will be on delivering high-impact campaigns that drive results, ensuring Miniklub continues to grow its market share in the digital-first world.”