The Content Lab restructures; unveils three verticals

In response to the evolving needs of the digital landscape, The Content Lab announced a strategic restructuring initiative that brings different solutions under focussed silos; Stir (Digital & Creative Agency), Carbon (Production backbone for TVCs/DVCs) and H2O (essential, scalable and snackable content creation - think Reels, Shorts & YouTube always on).
As part of this restructuring, the three verticals, Stir, Carbon and H2O will operate under a unified umbrella by leveraging the collective expertise of multidisciplinary teams, The Content Lab will offer a comprehensive suite of solutions spanning from concept development to execution across various digital platforms.
"At The Content Lab, we recognize the evolving nature of the digital landscape and this restructuring will allow for a more efficient content-first approach for brands,” said Vaibhav Mehta, Founder and CEO. "This restructuring initiative will create a greater focus for each vertical, stronger collaboration between teams and sharper results for brands”.
"With our integrated approach, clients can expect a seamless experience from concept to execution, enabling them to achieve their marketing objectives with maximum impact," added Supriya Sehgal, Co-founder and COO.
The newly restructured entity will enable clients to access a wide array of services seamlessly, including creative strategy, scalable content creation, digital marketing, campaign conceptualisation, branding, ad-film production and more.