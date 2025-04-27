The Leapfrog Network acquires Gen Z-focused platform Popinions

The Leapfrog Network (TLF Network) has acquired Popinions, an Instagram page with over one million followers, known for its commentary on trending topics and cultural conversations among Gen Z audiences in India.
Popinions, which shares memes and posts reflecting contemporary issues and everyday sentiments, has built a community noted for its active engagement. Its content often mirrors discussions taking place among younger social media users.
The acquisition is part of TLF Network’s broader efforts to expand its digital content portfolio and strengthen its presence among newer audience segments.
With the addition of Popinions, The Leapfrog Network (TLF Network) expands its content portfolio, which also includes pages such as Trolls Official, Marketing Moves, Binge Moves, Tube India, and Filmy Khabhri. According to the company, TLF Network reaches over 35 million followers and generates more than 3 billion organic impressions each month, supported by its in-house creative and distribution teams.
Chirag Alawadhi, CEO of The Leapfrog Network, described the acquisition as both strategic and cultural. “Popinions didn’t just build a following. They built a mindset. This is a platform with a point of view, a pulse, and a personality. We’re not here to dilute that. We’re here to scale it and give it the resources it needs to grow without losing its soul.”
Yash Vashishtha, COO of TLF, emphasised the brand’s intuitive understanding of digital trends. “What impressed us most was Popinions’ radar. They see cultural shifts before they become mainstream. Our role now is to amplify that instinct, to take the speed and sharpness they already have and back it with the systems, scale, and strategy we’ve built over the years.”
Rishabh Bhardwaj, CMO of TLF, added, “This move is about making space for voices that are real, raw, and rooted. We don’t want to play it safe. We want to break the mold and create content that feels personal, powerful, and platform-first.”
Following the acquisition, Popinions will continue to maintain its existing voice and creative approach while integrating with TLF’s in-house production and distribution resources. Plans include exploring new content formats and strengthening audience engagement, while preserving the style that has defined the page’s growth so far.
The move reflects a broader trend in the industry, where ownership and cultivation of digital communities are becoming central to long-term content strategies.