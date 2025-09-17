The Mavericks India secures strategic communications mandate for Plum Benefits

The Mavericks India has been appointed as a strategic communications partner for Plum.
The agency is expected to drive strategic communications for the brand with a focus on thought leadership, stakeholder visibility, corporate reputation, and brand storytelling.
Speaking on the partnership, Shreyas Achar, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Plum Benefits, said, “At Plum, we are deeply invested in changing the way India views employee wellbeing. With The Mavericks India as our strategic communications partner, we are excited to craft a narrative that aligns with our purpose, resonates with our audience, and champions the role of health security in today’s workplaces. We look forward to this collaboration elevating our voice in the industry and beyond.”
Commenting on securing the mandate, Chetan Mahajan, Co-founder and CEO, The Mavericks India, added, “Plum is a trailblazer in the insurtech and employee benefits ecosystem, disrupting traditional models with empathy, technology, and innovation at its core. We are honoured to partner with a brand that is creating systemic change for millions of employees and employers. Our goal will be to shape authentic, insight-led communications that strengthen Plum’s leadership and connect deeply with its stakeholders.”