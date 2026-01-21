The Media Manifest bags strategic communications mandate for Beams Fintech Fund

The Media Manifest, a public relations agency, has been appointed as the strategic communications partner for Beams Fintech Fund. The collaboration aims to increase the brand’s visibility within India’s fintech sector and highlight its focus on founder-led ventures.
Sagar Agarwal, Founder and Managing Partner, Beams, said, “We are excited to partner with The Media Manifest as our strategic communications ally. In a dynamic fintech ecosystem, telling our story with clarity and purpose is essential. Through this collaboration, we aim to strengthen our outreach, elevate the conversation around our investment philosophy, and highlight the value we bring to founders and the broader financial services community.”
Nupur Maheshwari, co-founder, The Media Manifest, said, “We are thrilled to join hands with Beams Fintech Fund at such a pivotal moment in its journey. Beams’ commitment to founder-first investing and its deep understanding of the fintech ecosystem align closely with the stories we aim to tell. Our focus will be on amplifying Beams’ strategic narratives, fostering meaningful media connections, and reinforcing its position as a key enabler of long-term fintech growth.”
The agency will work with the brand on an integrated communications strategy, including thought leadership campaigns, media storytelling, content development, and targeted outreach. The agency has experience in reputation management, strategic communications, and media engagement across fintech, BFSI, and technology sectors.