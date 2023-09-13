The Minimalist bags the creative mandate for MOVIN Express

The Minimalist is thrilled to announce its collaboration with MOVIN, a logistics brand launched as a joint venture between UPS and InterGlobe Enterprises.
As part of the mandate, The Minimalist is dedicated to offering MOVIN a wide range of creative communication services, including managing social media channels, brand campaigns, ORM and internal communications.
The Co-founder of The Minimalist, Sahil Vaidya, expressed his excitement about the directive to succeed with MOVIN. "Our team is thrilled to work with a brand that has the potential to steer a revolution in the logistics segment. We are excited about doing some inventive work in the coming years in order to build a new-age logistics brand in the country.”
Sudipto Roy VP, Commercial at, MOVIN, shared “Creating corridors of opportunity, innovation, and excellence has always been at the heart of our brand's mission, and we are thrilled to partner with The Minimalist as they share similar values. Their team's creative-tech experts promise to ignite thought-provoking brand communication and campaigns that will surely leave a lasting impact. We are particularly excited about their unique AI-driven strategies. Together, we look forward to expanding MOVIN to Indian audiences in an innovative way."