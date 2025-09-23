The One Club for Creativity & Google open registrations for Portfolio Night 2025

BBDO India, DDB Mudra Group and TBWA\India will host the fourth edition of Portfolio Night in collaboration with The One Club for Creativity. The event is scheduled to take place online on October 6, 2025, and in person on October 7, 2025. Registrations will remain open until October 3, 2025.
Portfolio Night serves as a platform where emerging talent meets senior creative leaders in advertising, providing opportunities for feedback, idea sharing, and career development.
Google, the exclusive global sponsor of this year’s edition, will provide the live brief for the Portfolio Night All-Stars competition. Participants will work on a real brand assignment, with the winning team receiving a trip to New York to present their campaign during The One Club’s Creative Week 2026.
Participants will get a chance to meet a panel of creative leaders including:
Abhijit Awasthi, Founder, Sideways Consulting
Adarsh Atal, CCO, Tilt Communications
Anupama Ramaswamy, Managing Director & CCO, Havas India
Anusheela Saha, Creative Head, DDB Tribal
Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner, Enormous
Binaifer Dulani, Founding Partner & Creative, Talented
Josy Paul, Chairperson & CCO, BBDO India
Kainaz Karmakar, CCO, Ogilvy India
Neville Shah, CCO, FCB Kinnect & FCB/SIX India
Nilay Moonje, Creative Head & ECD, Sideways Consulting (Virtual)
Nitin Pradhan, Creative Head, Leo South (Virtual)
Pallavi Chakravarti, Founder & CCO, Fundamental
Parikshit Bhattaccharya, CCO, BBH India
Pooja Manek, Creative & Founding Member, Talented (Virtual)
Pragati Rana, Regional Creative Officer - West and Founding Partner, Tgthr (Virtual)
Prateek Bharadwaj, CCO, Lowe Lintas
Punit Kapoor, CCO, Ogilvy South (Virtual)
Rahul Mathew, CCO, DDB Mudra Group
Rohit Mukherjee, ECD, TBWA\ India (Virtual)
Russell Barrett, CCEO, TBWA\India
Shormistha Mukherjee, Co-founder & Director, Flying Cursor Interactive (Virtual)
Shruthi Subramaniam, ECD, BBDO India (Virtual)
Snigdha Malhotra, Sr. Creative Director, BBDO India (Virtual)
Suchitra Gahlot, NCD, FCB Ulka
Swati Bhattacharya, Global Head, Lightbox Creative Lab
Vikram Pandey, CCO, Leo South Asia
Vishnu Srivatsav, NCD, 22feet Tribal Worldwide (Virtual)