The Visual House expands presence to four new cities

Creative communications agency The Visual House (TVH) has announced its expansion into four new cities, Jaipur, Dehradun, Lucknow, and Patna, as part of its plan to strengthen its presence across India. The move aims to deepen the agency’s connection with regional audiences and enhance collaboration with local talent.
The expansion builds on the agency’s partnerships with several state governments, including Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. Establishing offices in these regions will enable the agency to engage more closely with local communities and draw from regional stories and cultural insights.
Commenting on the expansion, Deepmala, Founder and CEO of The Visual House, said, “These regions are rich with stories, opportunities, and talent. By setting up locally, we’re not just managing projects remotely, we’re becoming part of the ecosystem, understanding the pulse of people, and building deeper collaborations.”
With its new offices, the agency plans to build a network across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Its regional offices are expected to function as independent creative hubs.
“India’s youth bring fresh perspectives, digital intuition, and cultural depth, qualities that are essential to shaping the future of communication,” Deepmala added.
“Our expansion isn’t just about growing our footprint; it’s about growing with stories and the people who live them. At TVH, we don’t wait for opportunities; we create them. This next chapter is about making storytelling more inclusive, more local, and more rooted in the heart of India,” Deepmala said.