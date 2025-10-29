TheFifth.AI launches to bridge strategy–execution gap

A new marketing transformation and consumer consulting firm, TheFifth.AI, has announced its official launch. It is founded by a group of former big tech and industry professionals. The firm aims to address what it calls a persistent gap between strategy formulation and on-ground execution in consumer businesses.
As the metrics defining consumer growth have evolved, from engagement and customer acquisition to profitability and IPO readiness, the firm positions itself to help brands translate plans into measurable business outcomes.
Prateek Sinha, Managing Partner and CEO of TheFifth.AI, said, “Across hundreds of conversations with founders, CXOs, and investors, one pattern stood out: while traditional consulting firms bring immense strategic value, and agencies bring creative and media excellence, there remains a clear need for partners who can connect both ends, translating strategy into sustained execution. TheFifth.AI was built differently to close that gap, bringing together the strategic rigor of consulting, the agility and expertise of operating teams, and the power of AI to deliver measurable business impact.”
The firm is expected to offer three key consulting services: growth strategy, brand building and customer experience, and cost transformation and optimisation.
The founding team includes Prateek Sinha, Pratham Hegde, Mayank Jain, Amit Sinha, and Rohit Saini, all with experience across marketing, product, data science, and growth.
The firm’s advisory board features Kirthiga Reddy, Vatsal Mehta, and Nikhil Naredi, who bring experience in scaling global businesses.
Kirthiga Reddy, CEO of Verix and former Managing Director of Facebook India, said, “I’ve known Prateek for a long time. His team’s application of AI, not just as a tool but as an intelligence layer across strategy, execution, and measurement, has the potential to meaningfully elevate how brands approach consumer marketing,
Vatsal Mehta, former Vice President at Meta, added, “Having led global teams at Meta, I’ve seen how the gap between strategy and execution limits marketing impact worldwide. TheFifth.AI’s ground-up model, built by industry specialists, effectively bridges this divide.”