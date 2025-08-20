Thermocool Home Appliances introduces new brand identity

Thermocool Home Appliances has introduced a new brand identity as part of its rebranding exercise aimed at connecting with younger, urban Indian consumers who value visual aesthetics with functionality. The initiative includes a redesigned logo, updated visual identity and new packaging.
The company said the refreshed look is intended to improve recall and stand out in a competitive market while also creating a more consistent experience for customers both online and in retail stores.
Talking about the new identity, Tushar Gupta, Director of Operations, Thermocool Home Appliances, said, "This rebranding marks a significant milestone in our brand’s legacy. Thermocool has defined trust, performance, and reliability, so while our new brand identity embodies the intrinsic meaning, it also reflects the changing ambitions of today's connected, design-centric, young generation of customers. Without compromising our core values of quality and longevity, this is a significant improvement. It brings our brand home with the aspirations of a new generation of consumers."
Tanuj Gupta, Director Sales & Marketing, Thermocool Home Appliances, added,"Today, consumers don't just want more from the brands that they invite into their lives; they want not just functionality, but purpose and design that speaks to their lifestyle. It's more than the next logo update or packaging redesign; it's about reframing how Thermocool interacts with its consumers. From shelf presentation to product experience, we are dedicated to delivering clever design, exceptional performance, and a brand that embodies the principle of contemporary living."
The rebranding rollout is expected to be supported by campaigns across online and offline channels. According to the company, the refreshed brand language is meant to align with evolving consumer expectations while retaining the values of both performance and aesthetics.