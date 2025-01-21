Third Wave Coffee appoints Akshat Arora as Marketing Director

Third Wave Coffee has appointed Akshat Arora as its new Marketing Director. With over a decade of experience in marketing and brand strategy, Arora brings a track record of driving growth, strengthening brand equity and creating meaningful consumer connections.
In his new role, Akshat will spearhead initiatives to enhance brand resonance, expand digital outreach, build consumer engagement through offline and online channels and strengthen the brand’s competitive edge in an increasingly dynamic market. His appointment comes at a key juncture as Third Wave Coffee celebrates the milestone of opening its 125th cafe and continues its expansion across India.
Sharing his views on how this appointment strengthens the brand’s leadership team, Rajat Luthra, CEO, Third Wave Coffee, said, “We are delighted to welcome Akshat to the Third Wave Coffee family. His extensive experience and innovative approach to business strategies makes him an invaluable addition to our team. Given the opportune stage the brand is at, we look forward to partnering with him as we embark on the next phase of our journey. We are confident that Akshat's leadership will elevate our marketing strategies and deepen our connection with coffee enthusiasts nationwide.”
Akshat Arora, Marketing Director, Third Wave Coffee, added, “Third Wave Coffee has already defined India’s coffee culture with its specialty coffee offerings and customer-first approach. I am excited to join this remarkable journey and contribute to the brand’s next phase of growth. My focus would be on creating a deeper preference for the brand and driving brand love as we continue to innovate and grow. Together with the team, I am committed to strengthening the brand’s legacy of transforming how India experiences coffee”.
Before joining Third Wave Coffee, Arora had contributed to the growth of several other brands like Tim Hortons, Bisleri and Jaguar Land Rover. With more than 14 years of experience he has navigated competitive markets across various sectors.