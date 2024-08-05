Three Fourth Solutions wins the marketing mandate for Halder Group

Three Fourth Solutions (TFS) has won the mandate for Halder Group to elevate the brand's visibility through a comprehensive integrated marketing approach.
Operating from the agency’s Kolkata office, the primary objective under this mandate is to articulate Halder Group's vision and enhance its brand presence across multiple platforms. TFS will spearhead the management of the brand’s social media presence, digital strategy, and public relations efforts.
Pragati Agarwala Jain, Partner and PR Strategist at TFS, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Halder Group to amplify their legacy and impact in the industry. Our strategic focus will be on crafting compelling narratives that resonate with stakeholders, leveraging digital platforms to maximize Halder Group presence, and reinforcing their leadership position."
Koustuv Halder, General Manager & Change Management and Process Improvement at Halder Group, thinks that teaming up with Team TFS will help Halder Group shift to a 'digital first' strategy. This alliance could also open up new opportunities for the brand to grow and expand.