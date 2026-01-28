Thyrocare Technologies onboards Madhuri Dixit as brand ambassador

Thyrocare Technologies Limited announced actor Madhuri Dixit as its brand ambassador.
The association is aimed at highlighting the importance of preventive healthcare and regular health monitoring, as India increasingly shifts focus from treatment-led care to early detection and routine testing.
Dixit was appointed for her public credibility and long-standing association with health and discipline.
Commenting on the appointment, Rahul Guha, Managing Director & CEO, Thyrocare and API Holdings, said, “At Thyrocare, we exist to remove barriers such as price, access and inconvenience that keep people away from timely diagnostics. Preventive healthcare is the single biggest lever to improve health outcomes in India. Madhuri Dixit brings unmatched trust and credibility, and together, we want to make routine health check-ups a non-negotiable part of Indian life.”
Speaking on the association, Madhuri Dixit said, “I strongly believe that taking charge of one’s health early makes all the difference. Thyrocare has built its reputation on quality, affordability, and putting patients first. I’m proud to partner with a brand that is focused on empowering people to prioritise regular health check-ups.”
The appointment aligns with its broader focus on encouraging early diagnosis and regular health assessments among Indian consumers.