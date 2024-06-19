Tonic Worldwide bags the digital mandate of LT Foods

Following a competitive multi-agency pitch, Tonic Worldwide, a digital-first creative agency, has secured the digital mandate for LT Foods, an Indian-origin global FMCG company in the consumer food space.
Marking LT Foods’ inaugural foray into digital communication, the agency will be involved in developing robust digital strategies, to help grow the digital identity of the corporate brand.
Speaking on the collaboration, Monika C. Jaggia, Vice President, LT Foods said, “We are thrilled to announce that we have chosen Tonic Worldwide to drive the Social Media Marketing initiatives of LT Foods. As we embark on our inaugural journey into digital communication, Tonic Worldwide's innovative strategies will be instrumental in positioning LT Foods effectively among our target audience, enhancing engagement, and establishing a strong brand recall. We are confident that their expertise will significantly contribute to achieving our digital objectives.”
Speaking on the account win, Sudish Balan, Co-founder & Chief Creative Officer, Tonic Worldwide, said, “We are glad to have LT foods as part of our portfolio. Their consumer brands like Daawat Basmati Rice are iconic household names and amplifying the equity for the corporate brand that owns such brands shall be both exciting and challenging. Leveraging Tonic’s expertise in managing some of India’s leading brands in the F&B category as well as corporate brands, we aim building the brand on social along with crafting exciting campaigns to position LT Foods at the forefront as a leading corporate brand."
The account will be managed by Tonic Worldwide’s Delhi office.