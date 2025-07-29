Tonic Worldwide secures digital mandate for Monarch Legacy Edition brandy

Tonic Worldwide will be the Digital AOR for Monarch Legacy Edition, tasking the agency with driving brand awareness through digital storytelling. The mandate includes using digital platforms to engage consumers and build visibility for the brand in a competitive category.
Speaking of the association, Ahmed Rahimtoola, Chief Marketing Officer, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd., said, "We're thrilled to welcome Tonic Worldwide as our digital agency for Monarch Legacy Edition, our first luxury offering. As we introduce a brandy that blends heritage with modern elegance, we needed a partner who could truly capture that spirit in the digital space. Tonic's deep understanding of consumer behaviour, creative agility, and proven track record in building premium brand narratives made them the ideal choice. We're excited to collaborate with them to craft a distinct and compelling digital presence for Monarch, one that reflects its sophistication and royal character."
"Tonic Worldwide is excited about the opportunity to be the strategic digital partner to accelerate growth, positioning, and consumer engagement for Tilaknagar Industries' Monarch Legacy Edition - a luxury brandy aiming for national and international recognition", stated Sudish Balan, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Tonic Worldwide. He further added, "We look forward to crafting compelling narratives that highlight Monarch's unique craftsmanship and French-Indian heritage, while building the roadmap to realize their vision of leading the Indian luxury spirits market and gaining global acclaim".