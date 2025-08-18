Tonic Worldwide secures Pranav Constructions’ integrated digital mandate

Pranav Constructions Limited (PCPL) has appointed Tonic Worldwide to handle its integrated digital marketing mandate following a multi-agency pitch. The scope of work includes social media, search engine optimisation and performance marketing. The account will be managed from the agency’s Mumbai office.
PCPL works in the redevelopment of older residential buildings into new housing projects. In Mumbai, the company has established a presence in the redevelopment segment, with a focus on project completion, construction quality and transparency.
Akshay Kripalani, chief sales and marketing officer at PCPL, said: “PCPL aims to strengthen its leadership in the redevelopment segment and expand its portfolio. I believe Tonic Worldwide is the perfect partner to enhance our specialisation in providing quality, affordable housing; our reputation for timely completion with quality construction; and our relentless community focus. We look forward to bolstering customer satisfaction and community trust through this partnership.”
Chetan Asher, founder and CEO of Tonic Worldwide, said: “We carry a strong lineage in building brands in the real-estate space and have some pathbreaking campaigns to talk about. We look forward to supporting PCPL in their next phase of growth. With an upcoming IPO, we aim to spotlight their integrity, environmental stewardship, quality, and customer-centricity with communication suited for evolving buyer preferences.”