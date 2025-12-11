Touchstone LC appoints Team Pumpkin to lead digital & performance marketing in India

Touchstone LC has appointed full-service digital agency Team Pumpkin to oversee its digital and performance marketing operations in India, strengthening the learning solutions provider’s outreach among enterprise clients across key regulated sectors.
Under the mandate, the agency will manage Touchstone LC’s paid media strategy, performance campaigns, campaign orchestration, and ROI-driven audience activation. The agency will focus on expanding Touchstone LC’s visibility for its multilingual eLearning and account-based marketing (ABM) solutions, targeting L&D leaders, HR professionals, and senior decision-makers across healthcare, BFSI, manufacturing and enterprise segments.
The partnership aims to accelerate Touchstone LC’s market presence and support more organisations adopting tech-enabled learning systems for compliance, onboarding, and workforce capability development.
Vinod Chithambaran, EVP – Learning Products & Asia Pacific Sales, Touchstone LC, said, “At Touchstone, our goal is to help organisations future-proof their workforce through innovation and measurable talent outcomes. Team Pumpkin’s balance of creativity, performance analytics, and sectoral understanding makes them the perfect partner for our growth journey. With their deep digital expertise and ROI-driven execution, we aim to accelerate our outreach, strengthen our brand presence, and scale our impact among global HR and business leaders.”
Swati Nathani, Co-founder, Team Pumpkin, added, “Touchstone LC is setting new benchmarks in workforce transformation with their immersive and localized digital learning roadmap. We’re excited to support their ambitions—delivering measurable results and expanding Touchstone’s influence among enterprise clients seeking high-impact compliance and L&D solutions.”