Tribes Communication ventures into sports marketing

The sport industry in India is expanding exponentially, with the sports management and marketing sectors experiencing significant growth and change. Increased spending on media, endorsements and sponsorships, rising importance of technology and data, coupled with the rise of sports leagues have essentially been the driving factors behind this growth and have spurred myriad opportunities in sports management. Today, sports is beyond just being an active platform for marketing or creating branding opportunities for corporates but is focused on creating value for fans across the country.
Recognising this changing face of the business of sports and the growing need to build a dynamic sports culture, Tribes Communication announced the launch of Tribes Sports, which will focus on delivering strategies that cater to every facet of the sports ecosystem.
In the world of sports, partnerships are the heartbeat of success and elevate not just teams and athletes, but entire communities. Tribes Sports is a sports marketing and management vertical that provides a range of services across the sports and entertainment sectors. From league development to athlete representation, the venture will focus on fostering growth, engagement, and success, all while delivering value to stakeholders and the fraternity.
“We are happy to embark on this new journey and incredibly proud to expand our services as Tribes Sports, empowering brands to discover exciting marketing opportunities through our specialized offerings, said Gour Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of Tribes Communication. “Tribes Sports is a natural extension of our goal to push boundaries and create meaningful connections between brands and their audiences. With our expertise in integrated marketing communications solutions, we look forward to setting new benchmarks in India’s growing sports ecosystem.”
Tribes Sports will offer services including providing counsel to sports organisations, clubs, and athletes on business development, performance enhancement, and brand building to sports league and franchise development. Leveraging its industry experience, the vertical will focus on live entertainment and event and hospitality management, curating distinct and nouvelle sports concepts to engage fans and stakeholders.
Player representation and sports asset management and marketing will enable sports brands to maximise their value and reach, which will be augmented through innovative storytelling and brand-focused communication strategies. The services will also include sponsorship and media rights distribution, which will focus on securing partnerships with brands and businesses for sponsorship deals, to enable clients to expand their visibility through branded collaborations.
Sports investment consulting, which focuses on advising investors on effectively allocating capital within the sports industry and assisting clients in identifying opportunities in teams, leagues, facilities, media rights, and related industries like fitness and sports tech is another key service on offer in addition to helping organisations monetise their intellectual property.
The venture will be led under the guidance of Ambika Sharma, who in her current role has been leading various businesses for the organisation. “At Tribes, we believe in giving a platform for growth to our own people within the system. Ambika brings with her tremendous passion, experience and a zeal to deliver the best. We believe that her tenacity to fight against all odds, and her hunger to go beyond the ask makes her the perfect fit to lead this new initiative. We are confident that her dynamism and determination will be paramount in helping us in our growth,” stated Gupta.
Speaking about the new venture, Ambika Sharma, Head of Tribes Sports, shared, “The sports industry is one of the most dynamic sectors in the world today. With the launch of Tribes Sports, we are leveraging our extensive marketing expertise to support sports, clients, athletes, and brands in achieving global success. Long-term partnerships and sponsorships will be vital in fostering deeper connections and building brand loyalty. Our goal is to bring a fresh level of innovation and strategic thinking to sports marketing and management, ensuring our clients stay competitive in this fast-paced environment. I am thrilled about this new role and grateful to Tribes for trusting me to lead this business unit."