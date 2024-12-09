Tribes Sports partners with Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat

Tribes Sports,a sports marketing venture by Tribes Communication, has announced the onboarding of Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat. The collaboration is aimed at fostering partnerships that align with the company’s focus on athlete representation and team development.
Goyat is the first Indian boxer to feature in the WBC world rankings. His achievements include being recognised three times with the ‘Honorary Boxer of the Year’ award by WBC Asia.
Recently, Goyat made a return to the boxing ring, participating in an undercard bout during Mike Tyson's comeback event. In the match, he defeated Brazilian fighter Whindersson Nunes.
“I am excited to partner with Tribes Sports. Their innovative approach to sports marketing and commitment to athletes’ growth align perfectly with my vision and aspirations. Our shared values of perseverance, integrity, teamwork, and the spirit of sportsmanship are at the core of this partnership, and I look forward to working with the team at Tribes Sports,” shared Goyat.
“At Tribes Communication, we firmly believe in pushing boundaries to create meaningful narratives between brands and audiences,” said Gour Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, Tribes Communication. “Partnerships stand at the heart of these narratives and empower not just teams and athletes but the community too. We are extremely happy to announce this partnership, which represents a shared commitment to foster growth, engagement, and long-term success.”
“Neeraj Goyat embodies the passion, perseverance, and potential that we at Tribes Sports deeply admire. This partnership is more than just a collaboration, it is a shared commitment to elevate Indian sports and celebrate our athletes’ achievements,” said Ambika Sharma, Head, Tribes Sports.
Neeraj has also made appearances in the entertainment industry, recently on The Great Indian Kapil Show and as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 3.